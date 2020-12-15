Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,004,606 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.75 Billion, closed the last trade at $51.99 per share which meant it gained $5.74 on the day or 12.41% during that session. The SPT stock price is -1.42% off its 52-week high price of $52.73 and 79.73% above the 52-week low of $10.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 736.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 622.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) trade information

Sporting 12.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the SPT stock price touched $52.73- or saw a rise of 1.4%. Year-to-date, Sprout Social, Inc. shares have moved 223.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) have changed 2.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50 while the price target rests at a high of $60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +15.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.83% from current levels.

Sprout Social, Inc. (SPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sprout Social, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +80.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -61.21%, compared to 21.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56% and 14.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +28%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $35.87 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $38.27 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $28.14 Million and $30.54 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.5% for the current quarter and 25.3% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -123.6%.

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.66% with a share float percentage of 100.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sprout Social, Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 8.66 Million shares worth more than $333.42 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 19.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 5.6 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $215.45 Million and represent 12.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Columbia Acorn Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.21% shares in the company for having 960943 shares of worth $37Million while later fund manager owns 744Thousand shares of worth $28.64 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored