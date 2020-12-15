Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 4,014,368 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.65 Million, closed the last trade at $0.49 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The SHIP stock price is -1728.57% off its 52-week high price of $8.96 and 20.41% above the 52-week low of $0.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the SHIP stock price touched $0.5487 or saw a rise of 10.24%. Year-to-date, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares have moved -94.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) have changed 2.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.78 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1124.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1124.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1124.49% from current levels.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20.87 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.4 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $27.77 Million and $13.34 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -24.8% for the current quarter and 15.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.9%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.57% with a share float percentage of 9.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 5.35 Million shares worth more than $2.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Sabby Management, LLC held 8.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETRADE Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 51.05 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.31 Thousand and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.

