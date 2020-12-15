Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) has a beta value of 3.14 and has seen 1,787,746 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.06 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The ADXS stock price is -362.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.48 and 17.5% above the 52-week low of $0.264. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.43 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

Despite being -2.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the ADXS stock price touched $0.35 or saw a rise of 8.63%. Year-to-date, Advaxis, Inc. shares have moved -62.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have changed -20.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 600.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 135.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1462.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1462.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1462.5% from current levels.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +40.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +94.4%.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.72% with a share float percentage of 17.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advaxis, Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.27 Million shares worth more than $1.34 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 870.01 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $356.7 Thousand and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.22% shares in the company for having 811182 shares of worth $332.58 Thousand while later fund manager owns 400.45 Thousand shares of worth $164.18 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.6% of company’s outstanding stock.

