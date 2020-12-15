Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has a beta value of 1 and has seen 2,153,036 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $679.18 Million, closed the last trade at $10.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -3.56% during that session. The QIWI stock price is -99.82% off its 52-week high price of $21.64 and 20.41% above the 52-week low of $8.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.19 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 462.54 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qiwi plc (QIWI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.65.

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) trade information

Despite being -3.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the QIWI stock price touched $14.62- or saw a rise of 25.92%. Year-to-date, Qiwi plc shares have moved -44.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) have changed -32.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 150.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1321.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12104.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $802.01 while the price target rests at a high of $2125.72. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +19528.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7305.45% from current levels.

Qiwi plc (QIWI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qiwi plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.7%, compared to -5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 160% and 48.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +5.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.72 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $76.24 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $88.29 Million and $87.51 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.6% for the current quarter and -12.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +33.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.34%.

QIWI Dividends

Qiwi plc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 18 and November 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.03 at a share yield of 9.17%.

Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.64% with a share float percentage of 88.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qiwi plc having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lazard Asset Management LLC with over 3.54 Million shares worth more than $61.47 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Lazard Asset Management LLC held 7.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.09 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.27 Million and represent 4.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr–ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and Cullen Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 286455 shares of worth $4.97 Million while later fund manager owns 226.88 Thousand shares of worth $3.94 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.

