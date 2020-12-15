Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,199,244 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $225.69 Million, closed the last trade at $4.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -12.68% during that session. The PROG stock price is -285.47% off its 52-week high price of $15.92 and 25.42% above the 52-week low of $3.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 362.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Progenity, Inc. (PROG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. None out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.84.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 184.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +263.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 142.13% from current levels.

Progenity, Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -77.2%.

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.77% with a share float percentage of 81.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progenity, Inc. having a total of 56 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with over 6.54 Million shares worth more than $59Million. As of September 29, 2020, Neuberger Berman Group, LLC held 13.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 433.68 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.91 Million and represent 0.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alger Fund-Small Cap Growth Fund and Alger Portfolios-Alger SmallCap Growth Portfolio. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 145873 shares of worth $1.33 Million while later fund manager owns 141.68 Thousand shares of worth $1.28 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

