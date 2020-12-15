OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 52,921,112 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.83 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.86 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 34.98% during that session. The OCX stock price is -22.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.51 and 59.79% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 391.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 944.18 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) trade information

Sporting 34.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the OCX stock price touched $3.51-1 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, OncoCyte Corporation shares have moved 36.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 48.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX) have changed 76.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +109.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -30.07% from current levels.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -5%.

OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE:OCX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.6% with a share float percentage of 55.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OncoCyte Corporation having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Broadwood Capital, Inc. with over 14.72 Million shares worth more than $20.46 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Broadwood Capital, Inc. held 21.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 6.02 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.37 Million and represent 8.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.88% shares in the company for having 1261323 shares of worth $1.87 Million while later fund manager owns 1.25 Million shares of worth $1.74 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.86% of company’s outstanding stock.

