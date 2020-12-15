The consensus among analysts is that Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.28.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $188.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75 while the price target rests at a high of $223. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -42.17% from current levels.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Novavax, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +148.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.3% and 624.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +2968.7%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $376.74 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $763.91 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $8.82 Million and $3.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4173.4% for the current quarter and 22521% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +44.9%.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.51% with a share float percentage of 50.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Novavax, Inc. having a total of 397 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.43 Million shares worth more than $588.51 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.3 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $465.55 Million and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.7% shares in the company for having 1719683 shares of worth $186.33 Million while later fund manager owns 1.43 Million shares of worth $154.97 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored