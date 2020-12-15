Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,615,551 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.29 Billion, closed the recent trade at $16.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -478.4% off its 52-week high price of $93.99 and 36.62% above the 52-week low of $10.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Despite being -0.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the NKLA stock price touched $19.58- or saw a rise of 16.41%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corporation shares have moved 58.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -22.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +189.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.69% from current levels.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.59%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 62.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.73% with a share float percentage of 36.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nikola Corporation having a total of 253 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.38 Million shares worth more than $253.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 5.04 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $103.26 Million and represent 1.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.11% shares in the company for having 4257675 shares of worth $87.2 Million while later fund manager owns 3.54 Million shares of worth $72.51 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.

