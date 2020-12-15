MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,059,017 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.1 Billion, closed the last trade at $26.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The MP stock price is -13.5% off its 52-week high price of $29.85 and 42.97% above the 52-week low of $15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.63 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MP Materials Corp. (MP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.04.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.5 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -4.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.47% from current levels.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored