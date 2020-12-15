AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 2.62 and has seen 66,545,312 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $512.3 Million, closed the last trade at $3.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.73 on the day or -18.62% during that session. The AMC stock price is -175.24% off its 52-week high price of $8.78 and 38.87% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.4. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.14.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Despite being -18.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the AMC stock price touched $4.33-2 or saw a rise of 26.33%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -55.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed 7.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 33.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump -32.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -68.65% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -42.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3408.33%, compared to -15.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -3084.6% and 89.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $181.02 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $398.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 Billion and $951.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -87.5% for the current quarter and -58.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -269.7%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.08% with a share float percentage of 33.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. having a total of 208 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.03 Million shares worth more than $23.71 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.67 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.31 Million and represent 3.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.68% shares in the company for having 1833003 shares of worth $8.63 Million while later fund manager owns 1.24 Million shares of worth $5.82 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

