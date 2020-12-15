22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 15,805,940 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $326.32 Million, closed the last trade at $2.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -7.48% during that session. The XXII stock price is -33.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 76.6% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.61 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) trade information

Despite being -7.48% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the XXII stock price touched $3.13-2 or saw a rise of 24.92%. Year-to-date, 22nd Century Group, Inc. shares have moved 113.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 49.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) have changed 188.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 70.21% from current levels.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +4.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -229.2%.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.41% with a share float percentage of 20.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 22nd Century Group, Inc. having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 9.96 Million shares worth more than $6.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.65 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.62 Million and represent 4.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.17% shares in the company for having 9962568 shares of worth $6.38 Million while later fund manager owns 3.65 Million shares of worth $2.34 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.63% of company’s outstanding stock.

