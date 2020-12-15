Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,467,759 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $486.56 Million, closed the recent trade at $19.22 per share which meant it lost -$4.78 on the day or -19.92% during that session. The MIRM stock price is -47.29% off its 52-week high price of $28.31 and 52.45% above the 52-week low of $9.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 126.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 65.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.98.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) trade information

Despite being -19.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the MIRM stock price touched $26.31- or saw a rise of 26.95%. Year-to-date, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -21.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) have changed 0.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 708.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.87.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 156.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $77. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.09% from current levels.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -202.9%.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.59% with a share float percentage of 89.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 84 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 4.19 Million shares worth more than $80.7 Million. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 16.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Frazier Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.57 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.73 Million and represent 13.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 311978 shares of worth $6.01 Million while later fund manager owns 176.45 Thousand shares of worth $2.78 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.

