Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) has a beta value of 2.31 and has seen 1,407,091 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $834.47 Million, closed the last trade at $14.5 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.07% during that session. The SRG stock price is -182.28% off its 52-week high price of $40.93 and 65.52% above the 52-week low of $5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 629.6 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

Despite being -0.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the SRG stock price touched $18.67- or saw a rise of 22.34%. Year-to-date, Seritage Growth Properties shares have moved -63.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) have changed 0.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.34% from current levels.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.9%.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 88.71% with a share float percentage of 99.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seritage Growth Properties having a total of 171 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dalal Street, Llc with over 4.73 Million shares worth more than $63.66 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Dalal Street, Llc held 12.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.43 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.52 Million and represent 11.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 1168570 shares of worth $10.88 Million while later fund manager owns 1.16 Million shares of worth $10.82 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

