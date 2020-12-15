NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,696,891 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $958.24 Million, closed the last trade at $2.55 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The NXE stock price is -7.06% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and 80.55% above the 52-week low of $0.496. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.62 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 646.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the NXE stock price touched $2.73-6 or saw a rise of 6.59%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd. shares have moved 99.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have changed 39.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.84 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 69.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +96.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 56.86% from current levels.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.83% with a share float percentage of 26.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Falcon Edge Capital, LP with over 7.77 Million shares worth more than $13.44 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Falcon Edge Capital, LP held 2.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CQS (US), LLC, with the holding of over 5.91 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.22 Million and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 7614868 shares of worth $13.63 Million while later fund manager owns 4.3 Million shares of worth $7.18 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored