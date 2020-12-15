Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,516,194 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.35 Million, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.88% during that session. The GHSI stock price is -236.36% off its 52-week high price of $0.74 and 25% above the 52-week low of $0.165. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.81 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) trade information

Despite being -5.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the GHSI stock price touched $0.2577 or saw a rise of 14.98%. Year-to-date, Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. shares have moved -0.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) have changed 14.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 968.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 218.16.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (GHSI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +22.5%.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.04% with a share float percentage of 5.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.84 Million shares worth more than $569.84 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 342.24 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.59 Thousand and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 2154948 shares of worth $431.85 Thousand while later fund manager owns 688.58 Thousand shares of worth $137.99 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.

