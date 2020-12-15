Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,498,610 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.34 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.71 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 0.76% during that session. The FSR stock price is -50.41% off its 52-week high price of $23.63 and 44.62% above the 52-week low of $8.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.31 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.68 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fisker Inc. (FSR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

Sporting 0.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the FSR stock price touched $17.65- or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, Fisker Inc. shares have moved 56.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have changed -8.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -4.52% from current levels.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +232%.

