Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1,398,949 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.52 Billion, closed the recent trade at $178.58 per share which meant it gained $8.61 on the day or 5.07% during that session. The ETSY stock price is -0.73% off its 52-week high price of $179.88 and 83.23% above the 52-week low of $29.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.08 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.57.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) trade information

Sporting 5.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the ETSY stock price touched $179.5 or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Etsy, Inc. shares have moved 302.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) have changed 42.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $163.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump -8.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $74 while the price target rests at a high of $185. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +3.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -58.56% from current levels.

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Etsy, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +101.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 189.47%, compared to 20.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 128% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +97.1%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $505.44 Million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $368.75 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $270Million and $220.21 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.2% for the current quarter and 67.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +48.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +13.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 57.05%.

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.73% with a share float percentage of 91.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Etsy, Inc. having a total of 783 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.99 Million shares worth more than $1.58 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.3% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.05 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $979.11 Million and represent 6.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 3345098 shares of worth $406.86 Million while later fund manager owns 2.78 Million shares of worth $338.68 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.

