Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,991,966 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.57 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.6 per share which meant it lost -$1.65 on the day or -3.73% during that session. The DADA stock price is -43.83% off its 52-week high price of $61.27 and 65.73% above the 52-week low of $14.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Despite being -3.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the DADA stock price touched $45.00- or saw a rise of 5.33%. Year-to-date, Dada Nexus Limited shares have moved 166.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) have changed 24.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.45.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.1%.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.3% with a share float percentage of 15.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dada Nexus Limited having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 5.41 Million shares worth more than $143.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 32.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.35 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $62.09 Million and represent 14.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ProShares Tr-OnLine Retail ETF and Proshares Tr-Proshares Long Online/Short Stores ETF. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 301511 shares of worth $9.95 Million while later fund manager owns 102.55 Thousand shares of worth $3.39 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.62% of company’s outstanding stock.

