Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 1,262,616 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $163.84 Million, closed the last trade at $5.19 per share which meant it gained $0.52 on the day or 11.13% during that session. The BCLI stock price is -245.86% off its 52-week high price of $17.95 and 30.06% above the 52-week low of $3.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.37.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

Sporting 11.13% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the BCLI stock price touched $5.63-7 or saw a rise of 7.83%. Year-to-date, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 21.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have changed -55.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 333.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +381.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 285.36% from current levels.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -52.2%.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.79% with a share float percentage of 28.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.87 Million shares worth more than $31.69 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 5.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.34 Million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 656526 shares of worth $11.11 Million while later fund manager owns 601.75 Thousand shares of worth $6.04 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.

