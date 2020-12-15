Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,900,270 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.69 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.5 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0.16% during that session. The BNGO stock price is -178% off its 52-week high price of $1.39 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.79 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Sporting 0.16% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the BNGO stock price touched $0.535 or saw a rise of 6.54%. Year-to-date, Bionano Genomics, Inc. shares have moved -59.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have changed -3.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 176% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +300% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50% from current levels.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bionano Genomics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -77.37%, compared to 14.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 80% and 83.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.4%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.92 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.59 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.79 Million and $1.14 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.7% for the current quarter and 214.9% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -8.2%.

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.64% with a share float percentage of 5.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bionano Genomics, Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.57 Million shares worth more than $3.62 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich, with the holding of over 850Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $552.5 Thousand and represent 0.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.28% shares in the company for having 5024993 shares of worth $3.27 Million while later fund manager owns 382Thousand shares of worth $248.3 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.

