Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1,154,030 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.21 Million, closed the last trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 7.88% during that session. The BLCM stock price is -785.71% off its 52-week high price of $27.9 and 16.83% above the 52-week low of $2.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 679.27 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 274.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.14.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Sporting 7.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the BLCM stock price touched $3.19-1 or saw a rise of 1.25%. Year-to-date, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -75.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) have changed 8.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 337.79 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +58.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 42.86% from current levels.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $250Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.13 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -95.1% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +1.5%.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.9% with a share float percentage of 23.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 249.12 Thousand shares worth more than $1.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 4.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 174Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.14 Million and represent 3.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.19% shares in the company for having 110761 shares of worth $727.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 60.27 Thousand shares of worth $395.95 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.

