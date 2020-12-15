Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,334,757 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $411.05 Million, closed the last trade at $12.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The FUV stock price is -67.5% off its 52-week high price of $20.2 and 91.96% above the 52-week low of $0.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.12.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) trade information

Despite being -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the FUV stock price touched $14.70- or saw a rise of 17.96%. Year-to-date, Arcimoto, Inc. shares have moved 649.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) have changed 59.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -33.67% from current levels.

Arcimoto, Inc. (FUV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcimoto, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +249.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -34.12%, compared to -8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40% and 20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +205.7%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.46 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.95 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $944Million and $617Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.7% for the current quarter and 378.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -20.6%.

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.81% with a share float percentage of 12.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcimoto, Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 801.21 Thousand shares worth more than $5.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 595.65 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.92 Million and represent 1.8% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.97% shares in the company for having 652744 shares of worth $3.52 Million while later fund manager owns 446.72 Thousand shares of worth $2.94 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.35% of company’s outstanding stock.

