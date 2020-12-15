Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has a beta value of 1.24 and has seen 1,773,800 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.1 Million, closed the last trade at $3.78 per share which meant it gained $0.77 on the day or 25.58% during that session. The MCEP stock price is -132.8% off its 52-week high price of $8.8 and 68.25% above the 52-week low of $1.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 83.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 324.81 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) trade information

Sporting 25.58% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the MCEP stock price touched $3.82-1 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP shares have moved -31.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) have changed 58.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.2 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.37 while the price target rests at a high of $7.37. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 94.97% from current levels.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (MCEP) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +77.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.55%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 153.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.2% with a share float percentage of -9.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 12.97 Thousand shares worth more than $30.48 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CWM, LLC, with the holding of over 2.02 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.74 Thousand and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

