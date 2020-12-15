Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,355,890 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.13 Billion, closed the last trade at $19 per share which meant it lost -$0.58 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -67.37% off its 52-week high price of $31.8 and 50% above the 52-week low of $9.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Despite being -2.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the RIDE stock price touched $21.75- or saw a rise of 12.64%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved 90.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed 6.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +163.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.32% from current levels.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

