Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,038,511 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.07 Million, closed the last trade at $3.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -3.41% during that session. The EVGN stock price is -33.84% off its 52-week high price of $5.3 and 81.06% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) trade information

Despite being -3.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the EVGN stock price touched $4.74-1 or saw a rise of 16.46%. Year-to-date, Evogene Ltd. shares have moved 160.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) have changed 55.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 371.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 312.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump -31.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.71 while the price target rests at a high of $2.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.57% from current levels.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.92% with a share float percentage of 29.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evogene Ltd. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 4.62 Million shares worth more than $18.29 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., with the holding of over 2.76 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.92 Million and represent 7.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Ivy Science & Technology Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.36% shares in the company for having 2620002 shares of worth $10.38 Million while later fund manager owns 462.55 Thousand shares of worth $481.24 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

