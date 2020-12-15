Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,781,205 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $247.16 Million, closed the last trade at $13 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The CGRO stock price is -25% off its 52-week high price of $16.25 and 25.77% above the 52-week low of $9.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.11 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 420.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Collective Growth Corporation (CGRO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Collective Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.53% with a share float percentage of 64.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Collective Growth Corporation having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Karpus Management Inc with over 2Million shares worth more than $19.71 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Karpus Management Inc held 13.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Linden Advisors LP, with the holding of over 900Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.87 Million and represent 5.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 150300 shares of worth $1.48 Million while later fund manager owns 46.37 Thousand shares of worth $455.8 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.3% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored