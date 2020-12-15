Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 10,301,671 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $459.63 Million, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 10.8% during that session. The AKBA stock price is -331.13% off its 52-week high price of $13.71 and 34.28% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.63 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Sporting 10.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the AKBA stock price touched $3.27-2 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved -49.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have changed 25.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 120.13% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +214.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -5.66% from current levels.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -74.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.44%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 49.4% and 31.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.9%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.49 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $69.56 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -15.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +21.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.5%.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.61% with a share float percentage of 81.2%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 15.34 Million shares worth more than $38.5 Million. As of September 29, 2020, State Street Corporation held 10.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.74 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.48 Million and represent 8.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 9.11% shares in the company for having 13168524 shares of worth $29.23 Million while later fund manager owns 3.31 Million shares of worth $8.31 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.

