Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,230,625 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $785.61 Million, closed the recent trade at $22.95 per share which meant it gained $10.45 on the day or 83.6% during that session. The PRVL stock price is -0.57% off its 52-week high price of $23.08 and 60.7% above the 52-week low of $9.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 197.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 160.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.64.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) trade information

Sporting 83.6% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the PRVL stock price touched $23.08- or saw a rise of 0.56%. Year-to-date, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 44.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 109.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have changed 135.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 0.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.85% from current levels.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (PRVL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -295% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.9%.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.32% with a share float percentage of 105.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Prevail Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 115 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 13.82 Million shares worth more than $140.71 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 40.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 2.41 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.58 Million and represent 7.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.75% shares in the company for having 599400 shares of worth $5.87 Million while later fund manager owns 510Thousand shares of worth $5.19 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.49% of company’s outstanding stock.

