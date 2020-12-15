Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,315,582 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.04 Million, closed the last trade at $1.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.2% during that session. The SFET stock price is -272.81% off its 52-week high price of $4.25 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.39 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 889.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) trade information

Despite being -4.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the SFET stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 15.56%. Year-to-date, Safe-T Group Ltd shares have moved -62.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) have changed 14.%. Short interest in the company has seen 103.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.54% with a share float percentage of 0.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Safe-T Group Ltd having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 104.26 Thousand shares worth more than $173.07 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 50.72 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.73 Thousand and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.

