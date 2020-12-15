Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,291,935 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.81 Billion, closed the recent trade at $36.76 per share which meant it gained $1.32 on the day or 3.72% during that session. The VRM stock price is -105.36% off its 52-week high price of $75.49 and 12.95% above the 52-week low of $32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vroom, Inc. (VRM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Sporting 3.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 15 when the VRM stock price touched $36.98- or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Vroom, Inc. shares have moved -23.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.9%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have changed 1.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31 while the price target rests at a high of $75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +104.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -15.67% from current levels.

Vroom, Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -180.7%.

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.91% with a share float percentage of 73.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vroom, Inc. having a total of 192 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 15.88 Million shares worth more than $822.02 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 12.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.45 Million and represent 3.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Smallcap World Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.15% shares in the company for having 1499270 shares of worth $77.63 Million while later fund manager owns 1.48 Million shares of worth $76.58 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

