Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,644,415 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $516.67 Million, closed the last trade at $8.73 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 16.09% during that session. The GATO stock price is -6.99% off its 52-week high price of $9.34 and 33.79% above the 52-week low of $5.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 264.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 440.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -2.63% from current levels.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -224.2%.

