Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has a beta value of 2.54 and has seen 2,091,032 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.36 Million, closed the last trade at $2.28 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The XBIO stock price is -156.58% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 80.7% above the 52-week low of $0.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 28.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the XBIO stock price touched $5.85-6 or saw a rise of 61.03%. Year-to-date, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved 58.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 107.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) have changed 165.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 553.43 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 166.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.28% from current levels.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +31.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +34.4%.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.15% with a share float percentage of 1.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 59.21 Thousand shares worth more than $53.58 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 26.99 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.43 Thousand and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored