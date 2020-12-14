Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,553,142 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.57 Billion, closed the recent trade at $70.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.87 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The PINS stock price is -3.73% off its 52-week high price of $72.88 and 85.62% above the 52-week low of $10.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Despite being -1.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the PINS stock price touched $72.88- or saw a rise of 3.55%. Year-to-date, Pinterest, Inc. shares have moved 277.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) have changed 12.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $69.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump -1.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42 while the price target rests at a high of $86. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -40.22% from current levels.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pinterest, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +236.31% over the past 6 months, compared to 8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 166.7% and 80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +42.6%.

23 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $642.74 Million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $421.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $399.9 Million and $271.94 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 60.7% for the current quarter and 54.9% for the next.

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.47% with a share float percentage of 72.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pinterest, Inc. having a total of 756 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.44 Million shares worth more than $1.68 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.69 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $983.48 Million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.54% shares in the company for having 12987613 shares of worth $539.12 Million while later fund manager owns 10.79 Million shares of worth $448.09 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored