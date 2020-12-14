HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 9,778,578 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $485.52 Million, closed the last trade at $1 per share which meant it lost $0 on the day or 0% during that session. The HEXO stock price is -124% off its 52-week high price of $2.24 and 65.4% above the 52-week low of $0.346. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 30.46 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 17.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) trade information

Despite being 0% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 07 when the HEXO stock price touched $1.0589 or saw a rise of 5.56%. Year-to-date, HEXO Corp. shares have moved -37.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have changed 28.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.62 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.45 while the price target rests at a high of $1.31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -55% from current levels.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.03% with a share float percentage of 10.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HEXO Corp. having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 35.38 Million shares worth more than $23.32 Million. As of September 29, 2020, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 7.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.18 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $774.57 Thousand and represent 0.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.32% shares in the company for having 35381048 shares of worth $23.32 Million while later fund manager owns 1.31 Million shares of worth $793.16 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored