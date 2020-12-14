CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 5,328,746 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $175.92 per share which meant it lost -$4.07 on the day or -2.26% during that session. The CRWD stock price is -3.34% off its 52-week high price of $181.8 and 81.84% above the 52-week low of $31.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) trade information

Despite being -2.26% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the CRWD stock price touched $181.8 or saw a rise of 3.23%. Year-to-date, CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have moved 252.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) have changed 34.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.65 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $182.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 3.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $150 while the price target rests at a high of $200. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -14.73% from current levels.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +77.66% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -152.38%, compared to 8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 500% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +78.5%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $249.35 Million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $266.45 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $152.11 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 63.9% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.5% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25%.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.18% with a share float percentage of 73.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. having a total of 878 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.98 Million shares worth more than $1.78 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.14 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 Billion and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 3995969 shares of worth $548.73 Million while later fund manager owns 3.34 Million shares of worth $458.29 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.77% of company’s outstanding stock.

