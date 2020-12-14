Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 1,328,668 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.48 Million, closed the last trade at $5.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.45 on the day or -7.68% during that session. The BIOC stock price is -140.3% off its 52-week high price of $13 and 61.18% above the 52-week low of $2.1. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 693.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) trade information

Despite being -7.68% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the BIOC stock price touched $6.15-1 or saw a rise of 12.03%. Year-to-date, Biocept, Inc. shares have moved 89.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) have changed 9.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 449.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.65.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 269.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +269.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 269.69% from current levels.

Biocept, Inc. (BIOC) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.01 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.15 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.78 Million and $1.45 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 292.9% for the current quarter and 739.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40%.

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.9% with a share float percentage of 14.9%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biocept, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 654.6 Thousand shares worth more than $2.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 191.63 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $845.09 Thousand and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 418067 shares of worth $1.84 Million while later fund manager owns 187.12 Thousand shares of worth $825.2 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.4% of company’s outstanding stock.

