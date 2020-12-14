Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) has a beta value of 0.26 and has seen 4,808,805 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.34 Million, closed the last trade at $6.28 per share which meant it lost -$1.85 on the day or -22.76% during that session. The AYTU stock price is -376.11% off its 52-week high price of $29.9 and 45.86% above the 52-week low of $3.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 658.78 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.4.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) trade information

Despite being -22.76% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the AYTU stock price touched $11.36- or saw a rise of 44.72%. Year-to-date, Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have moved -35.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) have changed -38.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 971.25 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 275.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.2 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +377.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 173.89% from current levels.

Aytu BioScience, Inc. (AYTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aytu BioScience, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.69% over the past 6 monthscompared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -300% and 63.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +111.6%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +91.3%.

