Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 3,588,579 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52 Billion, closed the last trade at $28.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -14.47% off its 52-week high price of $32.51 and 27.57% above the 52-week low of $20.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.36 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana, Inc. (ASAN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $40. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +40.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.58% from current levels.

Asana, Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -132.9%.

