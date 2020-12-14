Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,667,508 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $76.95 Million, closed the last trade at $2 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 5.26% during that session. The AKTX stock price is -39.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.79 and 56.5% above the 52-week low of $0.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 546.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.39 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) trade information

Sporting 5.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the AKTX stock price touched $2.21-9 or saw a rise of 9.5%. Year-to-date, Akari Therapeutics, Plc shares have moved 14.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) have changed 28.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 70.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 150% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +150% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 150% from current levels.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (AKTX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +12.6%.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.76% with a share float percentage of 28.4%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akari Therapeutics, Plc having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 452.17 Thousand shares worth more than $786.77 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, NEA Management Company, LLC held 2.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omnia Family Wealth, LLC, with the holding of over 391.58 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $681.36 Thousand and represent 2.47% of shares outstanding.

