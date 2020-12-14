Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,463,866 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.59 Billion, closed the recent trade at $135.2 per share which meant it gained $8.73 on the day or 6.9% during that session. The Z stock price is -0.75% off its 52-week high price of $136.21 and 85.18% above the 52-week low of $20.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.27.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting 6.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the Z stock price touched $136.21 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group, Inc. shares have moved 193.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have changed 27.1%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $125.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump -7.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $33 while the price target rests at a high of $160. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +18.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -75.59% from current levels.

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zillow Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +110.78% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 203.8% and 128% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.9%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $738.37 Million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $861.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $943.95 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.8% for the current quarter and -23.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +140.7%.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 111.69% with a share float percentage of 125.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group, Inc. having a total of 574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 Million shares worth more than $3.7 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 21.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.4 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Billion and represent 7.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.87% shares in the company for having 3105737 shares of worth $212.4 Million while later fund manager owns 3.02 Million shares of worth $306.74 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.82% of company’s outstanding stock.

