TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 4,596,079 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.56 Billion, closed the last trade at $42.27 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The TGTX stock price is -5.23% off its 52-week high price of $44.48 and 85% above the 52-week low of $6.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.26 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the TGTX stock price touched $44.48- or saw a rise of 4.97%. Year-to-date, TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 280.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 47.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have changed 55.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.6 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $38 while the price target rests at a high of $70. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +65.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -10.1% from current levels.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TG Therapeutics, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +132.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 15.85%, compared to 7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.7% and -10.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.9%.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.65% with a share float percentage of 75.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TG Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 10.96 Million shares worth more than $293.33 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 8.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 8.83 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $236.18 Million and represent 6.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.29% shares in the company for having 3008790 shares of worth $80.52 Million while later fund manager owns 2.99 Million shares of worth $75.46 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.27% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored