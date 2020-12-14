Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,178,843 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.27 Billion, closed the recent trade at $19.31 per share which meant it gained $1 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The TTCF stock price is -40.86% off its 52-week high price of $27.2 and 46.5% above the 52-week low of $10.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Sporting 5.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 14 when the TTCF stock price touched $19.57- or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Tattooed Chef, Inc. shares have moved 90.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) have changed 14.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.77 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17 while the price target rests at a high of $26. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.96% from current levels.

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -169.8%.

