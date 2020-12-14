CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) has a beta value of 2.71 and has seen 3,064,968 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $647.01 Million, closed the last trade at $13.5 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.04% during that session. The PRTS stock price is -28.07% off its 52-week high price of $17.29 and 92.3% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.3 Million shares.

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) trade information

Sporting 0.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 07 when the PRTS stock price touched $16.39- or saw a rise of 17.63%. Year-to-date, CarParts.com, Inc. shares have moved 513.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have changed 25.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

CarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that CarParts.com, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +54.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -80.9%, compared to -8.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 88.7% and 133.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +49.3%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $94.8 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $118.77 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $62.69 Million and $87.82 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.2% for the current quarter and 35.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -514.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.83% with a share float percentage of 99.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CarParts.com, Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 3.51 Million shares worth more than $37.98 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC, with the holding of over 2.74 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.65 Million and represent 5.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.96% shares in the company for having 940672 shares of worth $10.17 Million while later fund manager owns 495.65 Thousand shares of worth $6.29 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

