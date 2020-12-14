Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2,908,430 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.53 Billion, closed the recent trade at $25.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.51 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The SAVE stock price is -84.68% off its 52-week high price of $47.5 and 72.74% above the 52-week low of $7.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.33 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.4.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Despite being -1.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the SAVE stock price touched $27.48- or saw a rise of 4.8%. Year-to-date, Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have moved -35.1%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have changed 32.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.87 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump -15.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $31. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +20.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -61.12% from current levels.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +32.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -261.69%, compared to 3.7% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -212.9% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -51.9%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $533.19 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $545.65 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $969.82 Million and $771.08 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -45% for the current quarter and -29.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +9.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +114.9%.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.15% with a share float percentage of 53.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Spirit Airlines, Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.65 Million shares worth more than $123.15 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.25 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.6 Million and represent 6.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 2770682 shares of worth $44.61 Million while later fund manager owns 2.07 Million shares of worth $33.33 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.12% of company’s outstanding stock.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored