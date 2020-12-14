Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1,568,470 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $187.18 Million, closed the last trade at $4.09 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 15.21% during that session. The TUSK stock price is -4.16% off its 52-week high price of $4.26 and 86.31% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 302.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

Sporting 15.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the TUSK stock price touched $4.26-3 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. shares have moved 85.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 79.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) have changed 152.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 255.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -26.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -26.65% from current levels.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +111.92% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 92.6% and 63.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -56.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50.36 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $67.64 Million and $97.38 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.5% for the current quarter and -45.6% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -133.5%.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.79% with a share float percentage of 82.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wexford Capital LLC with over 22.05 Million shares worth more than $35.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Wexford Capital LLC held 48.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueWorks, LLC, with the holding of over 3.46 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.54 Million and represent 7.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 222736 shares of worth $336.33 Thousand while later fund manager owns 200Thousand shares of worth $320Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

