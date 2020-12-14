Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,330,698 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.29 Million, closed the last trade at $0.62 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.74% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -613.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.423 and 27.26% above the 52-week low of $0.451. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Despite being -4.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 09 when the ARTL stock price touched $0.72 or saw a rise of 14.58%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences, Inc. shares have moved -77.22%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed 18.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 575.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 265.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1190.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1190.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1190.32% from current levels.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.6%.

