Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,341,265 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $12.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.16% during that session. The ZUO stock price is -46.42% off its 52-week high price of $17.79 and 48.89% above the 52-week low of $6.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.9. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) trade information

Despite being -0.16% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 08 when the ZUO stock price touched $12.60- or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Zuora, Inc. shares have moved -15.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have changed 20.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +56.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.47% from current levels.

Zuora, Inc. (ZUO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Zuora, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.88%, compared to 8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.6% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +9.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $76.05 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $79.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in April 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $70.39 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +5.8%.

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.8% with a share float percentage of 62.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zuora, Inc. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.81 Million shares worth more than $91.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.3 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.52 Million and represent 6.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.5% shares in the company for having 2632580 shares of worth $27.22 Million while later fund manager owns 2.22 Million shares of worth $22.91 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

