Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 6,614,794 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.87 Million, closed the last trade at $2.95 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 36.81% during that session. The REPH stock price is -551.19% off its 52-week high price of $19.21 and 49.49% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 372.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) trade information

Sporting 36.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Dec 11 when the REPH stock price touched $3.25-9 or saw a rise of 9.08%. Year-to-date, Recro Pharma, Inc. shares have moved -83.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 29.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) have changed 66.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 851.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 128.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +238.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.64% from current levels.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Recro Pharma, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -555%, compared to 15.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -137.7% and 51.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -26.5%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.31 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $18.87 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.64 Million and $21.78 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -7.6% for the current quarter and -13.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +105.3%.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.07% with a share float percentage of 77.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recro Pharma, Inc. having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.46 Million shares worth more than $3.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.32 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.77 Million and represent 5.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 684253 shares of worth $1.44 Million while later fund manager owns 424.29 Thousand shares of worth $674.63 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.79% of company’s outstanding stock.

