TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,325,282 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01 Billion, closed the recent trade at $22.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.16 on the day or -4.82% during that session. The TPGY stock price is -21.1% off its 52-week high price of $27.66 and 57.27% above the 52-week low of $9.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 Million shares.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

