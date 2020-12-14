Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 2,220,331 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.33 Billion, closed the last trade at $41.04 per share which meant it lost -$1.74 on the day or -4.07% during that session. The THC stock price is -4.24% off its 52-week high price of $42.78 and 75.63% above the 52-week low of $10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.01.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) trade information

Despite being -4.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 10 when the THC stock price touched $42.78- or saw a rise of 4.07%. Year-to-date, Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares have moved 7.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) have changed 29.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump -5.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $55. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51.27% from current levels.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +89.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 60.07%, compared to 6.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 2% and -62.5% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.5%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.88 Billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.74 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $4.81 Billion and $4.52 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.5% for the current quarter and 4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -326.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.05%.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.74% with a share float percentage of 99.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Capital Management, LLC with over 19.76 Million shares worth more than $484.35 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Glenview Capital Management, LLC held 18.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.9 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $291.56 Million and represent 11.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.79% shares in the company for having 2946418 shares of worth $72.22 Million while later fund manager owns 2.74 Million shares of worth $67.19 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.

